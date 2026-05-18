This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

South Carolina has overtaken Texas and Florida as America’s fastest-growing relocation destination on a per-capita basis.

Fox News reports that data from the IRS shows Americans continuing to flee high-tax blue states for lower-cost conservative strongholds.

The Palmetto State added more than 59,000 new residents from other states between 2022 and 2023, equal to just over 1 percent of its total population and the highest migration rate in the nation.

The figures also show an economic boost accompanying the population influx.

South Carolina gained roughly 29,000 new tax filers and more than $4.1 billion in incoming income as new arrivals brought spending power with them.

The state has increasingly become a magnet for retirees, remote workers, and families seeking a cheaper alternative to states like California and New York.

However, it still offers access to coastal cities such as Charleston, fast-growing inland hubs like Greenville, and a generally lower cost of living than neighboring Florida.

It is also one of the most reliably Republican states in the country, having voted for the GOP in every presidential election since 1980.

Texas and Florida still lead in total numbers due to their larger populations.

Texas added 56,473 new tax filers, while Florida brought in 55,349, according to the IRS figures.

The migration trend continues to hammer traditionally Democratic states that are plagued by high taxes and cost of living, rampant crime and progressive ideology.

California lost more than 100,000 tax filers over the same period, alongside nearly $12 billion in income, while New York shed almost 72,000 filers and roughly $10 billion in income.

The data points to a continued reshuffling of population and economic power toward the South, where lower taxes, lighter regulation and cheaper housing costs continue attracting residents from more expensive parts of the country.

Older Americans appear to be driving much of the trend. IRS-linked turnout data shows voters aged 65 and over remain the most active movers and voters, while younger demographics lag significantly behind.

The broader pattern has become increasingly politically significant, with red states benefiting not just from population growth but from an influx of taxable income and consumer spending.

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