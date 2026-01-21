The Vigilant Fox

Occam
1h

What was it Iran has done to the US again?

No war against the US

No roving bands of Iranian terrorists (my personal favorite)

Just a country under crippling sanctions trying to get by and being harrassed at every turn by the US and its henchmen in the ME.

