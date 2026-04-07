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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2h

Back in 2020, I remember talking about EMF and how wireless can exacerbate health conditions, which wasn't a popular message, as it's easier to shout down the bad pharma guys, than deal with and take personal responsibility over addictive tech.

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Synickel's avatar
Synickel
39m

Controlling food supply is why they have been manipulating weather to create storms that have just been relentlessly pounding middle America, week after week. There is where most people have gardens or small farms and farmers markets. They are trying to wipe all this out and force people into cities.

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