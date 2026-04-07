The technocrats have been writing about this for decades.

A system designed to remove independence, replace work, and centralize control under technology.

Now, with AI taking over and global instability rising, that plan isn’t theoretical anymore.

It’s called the Great Reset—and it’s being built in real time.

This report breaks down how technocracy was designed, how it evolved, and how war is accelerating the Great Reset into reality.

The more the pieces fall into place… the clearer the endgame becomes.

That’s where Maria’s focus begins.

The Great Reset requires a number of things to occur before it is successfully implemented. At the core of its success, it must eliminate independence, small businesses, wealth, food supply options, our ability to travel freely, bodily autonomy, privacy, to name a few.

The goal is to consolidate power into the hands of a select few in every aspect of our lives. We believe we may already be entering the next phase of its implementation.

That’s why this 3-part video series exists.

To define what the Great Reset actually is, trace the history of technocracy, examine the figures connected to it, and show just how quickly it is accelerating—along with what can still be done to slow it down or protect local communities.

Tonight’s episode is Part 1, Technocracy Incorporated.

The information you’re about to hear will likely surprise you.

Maria made one thing clear right away: People woke up during COVID, but they only saw a small part of the picture.

“What a lot of people didn’t realize was the greater picture… which is the Great Reset.”

Even those who thought they understood it were missing the full scope. The issue wasn’t just bad policies or corruption, it was where everything was leading.

She pointed to the confusion around global events, including the Middle East conflict, and said something critical had been forgotten: the connection to the Great Reset—and the idea, written about by some world leaders, that major global conflict could be used to push society into technocracy.

From there, she grounded it in the World Economic Forum’s own words, describing a transformation that would “fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another” on a scale “unlike anything humankind has experienced before.”

Maria then translated what that actually means in practice.

A system where technologies merge the physical, digital, and biological into one—where society itself is reimagined and daily life is reshaped in very specific ways. Movement becomes restricted, people are pushed into 15-minute zones, and surveillance becomes constant—not just through cameras, but through environments that monitor behavior continuously.

The shift, she explained, isn’t just about control from above. It’s something more subtle—a system where “you’re constantly self policing.”

#ad: There are two financial systems—one for the connected, and one for everyone else.

While most people struggle to grow their savings, the wealthy have been quietly multiplying theirs through crypto.

Now, that advantage can be yours.

Animus AI, available through BlockTrust IRA, analyzes market data and executes trades with precision most investors simply can’t match. Since 2022, it has outperformed Bitcoin by 250%.

In 2025 alone, it helped create over 80,000 new millionaires.

Right now, you can get $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Start here: DailyPulseCrypto.com

Secure Your Free Crypto Market Review

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

From there, Maria’s focus turned to how this system sustains itself.

It begins with displacement. In a world rebuilt around AI, she said many people won’t just lose their jobs—they won’t be able to “re or upskill in time” because those jobs simply won’t exist anymore. That collapse creates the opening for a new model to step in.

Universal basic income, or as Elon Musk calls it, universal high income.

But the point isn’t just financial support—it’s control.

While everyone will be issued digital currency, access to it won’t be guaranteed. “You will only really be able to access it if you behave in a way that is conducive with the AI world society.” But it’s not framed as punishment or a social credit system—you simply don’t get access unless you comply.

That raises the obvious question of enforcement.

Maria described a system built on what she calls biodigital convergence—merging human beings with AI so the system is fully aware of “your movements, your words, and perhaps even your thoughts.” From there, the infrastructure becomes clearer: technology embedded in the body, neural interfaces, even the idea of injectable nanotech that could form chips inside the brain.

At that point, surveillance is no longer external.

It becomes integration.

Humans are connected to what Maria described as the “Internet of everything,” where real-time monitoring becomes total and the purpose of the system becomes unavoidable.

“The point of technocracy is to establish this global surveillance state… knowing absolutely everything about everyone in real time.”

Maria then stepped back and explained how none of this is new.

The roots trace back to Technocracy Incorporated, a movement from the early 20th century that openly proposed rebuilding society from the ground up by removing the existing system entirely. “No politicians, business people, money or income inequality.” What they called the “price system” would be eliminated and replaced with a structure run by scientists and engineers, where society is centrally managed and every material need is provided.

No countries. No independent economies. Just a single “Technate,” where people are housed, fed, and sustained—whether they work or not.

The parallels to today are difficult to ignore. A population placed on universal income, independent businesses disappearing, and power concentrated at the top among corporations and technocrats managing the system. “You’ll own nothing… and the state will make sure that they provide everything for you.”

Joshua Haldeman, a leader in Technocracy Incorporated in Canada, later left the country and moved his family to South Africa. Years later, his daughter gave birth to a son.

“His name is Elon Musk.”

And now we see the same blueprint and the same promises reappearing in a world where the technology to implement them finally exists. This isn’t speculation.

#ad: When markets get shaky, the real question isn’t how much wealth you have, it’s how much of it you actually control.

Stocks, funds, and retirement accounts all depend on institutions, liquidity, and timing. Physical gold and silver are different.

Genesis Gold Group helps Americans diversify with real gold and silver, including Gold IRAs and 401(k) rollovers, with step-by-step help from start to finish. They also have an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Visit DailyPulseGold.com to get their FREE Financial Survival Report and learn how to prepare before the next shock hits.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

By the end of Part 1, Maria brought everything into the present and showed how these ideas are taking shape right now.

She pointed to Pax Silica, a U.S. State Department initiative focused on AI, supply chains, and global coordination, and highlighted who is leading it: Jacob Helberg, with direct ties to Palantir and Silicon Valley’s national security network.

The language around it sounds familiar—partnerships between nations, shared infrastructure, coordinated investment across everything that powers AI, from semiconductors to energy to data systems.

On the surface, it looks like cooperation. But Maria reduced it to what it represents in practice.

“This is an AI race… a race to super intelligence.” And the outcome of that race determines everything. “The one who controls the data and the technology is going to control the world.”

And that’s where it all converges.

The historical push for technocracy, the erosion of independent systems, and the rise of centralized control are no longer abstract ideas. They’re now backed by infrastructure, formal agreements, and a growing list of countries aligning around them.

And according to Maria, it’s expanding, with new countries joining and deeper coordination taking shape.

When placed alongside the original technocracy model, the similarities become difficult to dismiss. It describes a system where resources are controlled, access is limited, and society is managed through centralized systems. “A society where we have nothing… own nothing… the amount of energy that we have access to is dictated to us by a few.”

It’s not a new idea. It’s just one that finally has the technology to be built.

#ad: Health insurance in America is broken.

Every year, over 200,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical bills—many of them already had insurance. And on average, 20% of claims are denied, leaving families stuck paying massive out-of-pocket costs after spending thousands on premiums.

But there’s an alternative.

CrowdHealth is a community-powered model helping members fund nearly 100% of their medical bills at a fraction of the cost.

So far, 28,000+ members have been helped, with a 99.9% funding success rate and over $56 million in medical bills saved.

CrowdHealth isn’t insurance. It’s a way to step outside the broken system and take control of your healthcare.

Get started today for $99 per member per month for the first three months.

Go to joincrowdhealth.com/pulse and use code PULSE.

Get Started Today

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by CrowdHealth. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

We want to thank you for watching this special report and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share