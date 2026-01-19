This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Two kindergarten teachers at Propel Schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sparked outrage after posting a video where they gleefully reacted to reports of Iran issuing assassination threats against President Trump.

The footage, captured in what appears to be a classroom setting, shows the pair smiling, crossing their fingers, and cheering while displaying a news headline about the Iranian regime’s menacing vow.

In the clip, the teachers—identified as Katie Patterson and Devin Hays—hold up a phone screen featuring a report on Iranian state television’s broadcast. The headline reads: “Iran Issues Assassination Threat Against Trump: RPT,” accompanied by the chilling caption: “THIS TIME IT WILL NOT MISS THE TARGET.” Their enthusiastic gestures, including laughter and celebratory hand motions, leave little doubt about their approval of the threat against the President.

This incident unfolds amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Iranian state TV aired the direct threat earlier this week, using an image from the 2024 Butler assassination attempt on Trump, with a Farsi caption translating to “This time, it will not miss.” The broadcast came as anti-regime protests rock Iran, with Trump vowing U.S. intervention if Tehran cracks down violently on demonstrators.

Propel Schools responded swiftly after the video surfaced, placing Patterson and Hays on leave. In an email to families, the institution stated: “We want to make you aware of a situation involving inappropriate social media content posted by two Propel employees regarding a news report about Iran and President Trump. As soon as this matter was brought to our attention, a formal investigation was initiated and the employees have been placed on leave.”

The statement continued, “We are taking this situation seriously and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that investigation. Any suggestion of harm or violence toward any human being is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Propel Schools. We serve children and families, and professionalism, safety and respect are expectations for all staff.”

The exposure has ignited calls for their termination, with parents and commentators demanding accountability. As one X user noted, “What needs to be ‘investigated’? They did this on video then posted it.”

Another emphasized, “Placing them on leave is the bare minimum. Under the Pennsylvania Public School Code, ‘immorality’ is actually a valid ground for termination. Celebrating assassination threats definitely falls under that.”

This is far from an isolated case of leftist radicalism infiltrating education. After Charlie Kirk’s murder, a shocking number of those who celebrated on social media turned out to be teachers. Some even brought their sick celebration into the classroom.

A Chicago teacher and a professor were also caught on camera calling for violence against ICE agents and Trump supporters, embodying the unhinged leftist rhetoric that has no place around impressionable kids.

Disturbingly, many such radical leftists embed themselves in education systems, where they can influence young minds while hiding behind tenure and unions. From celebrating foreign threats to inciting domestic unrest, these incidents reveal a pattern of anti-American sentiment thriving in classrooms meant to foster patriotism and critical thinking.

Propel Schools, a charter network serving over 4,000 students, now faces scrutiny over its hiring and oversight. Parents deserve assurance that their children aren’t being exposed to individuals who applaud assassination plots against the President who’s fighting to secure borders and restore national sovereignty.

