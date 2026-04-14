This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

A “Minnesota Teacher of the Year” finalist withdrew from consideration after allegedly explicit images of him surfaced online, according to a Thursday report.

Since-deleted images of the sixth grade teacher allegedly simulating sex scenes while wearing leather bondage were available online, according to a report from Alpha News, a Minnesota-focused publication, published Thursday. The teacher and theater director at Atwater Cosmos Grove City School District allegedly appeared in a sexually explicit performance, according to 2019 images reviewed by the outlet.

Alpha News claimed that in one image he appeared on stage beside two half-naked men while holding a sign that read, “It’s feeding time on the farm, Cowboy Tommy is feeding six piglets & bull.”

Subsequent images showed one of the men tearing off the teacher’s flannel shirt, revealing the bondage, a skimpy waistband and a leather speedo, while the two men appeared to grind on one another, according to Alpha News. The outlet reported that a man licked the teacher’s neck in the raunchy skit.

Fetish publication “The Leather Journal” crowned Rosenberg as “Mr. Minneapolis Eagle” in 2019, and described the teacher as “a boy of service.”

“Since 2013, he has been an official contestant handler at the IML contest. He has been collared as a bratty boy since 2016. Tommy is a writer, theater director, and educator. He lifts people up daily through his BE-YOU-TIFUL posts on Facebook. His goal for the year is to SPREAD POSITIVITY wherever he goes,” it wrote.

Alpha News reported that because of the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District Superintendent Kip Lynk wasn’t able to provide information on Rosengren without his consent.

Unofficial reports began circulating on social media April 14 suggesting Rosenberg may no longer be employed at the school.

The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove School has not responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

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