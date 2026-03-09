Editorial credit: Brian Gailey Photography / Shutterstock.com

A 40-year-old Georgia math teacher is dead after a late-night toilet-papering prank outside his home turned fatal Friday.

Jason Hughes, who taught and coached golf at North Hall High School in Gainesville, stepped outside around 11:40 p.m. after a group of five teens covered his trees in toilet paper, according to Now Georgia. The teens scrambled into two vehicles to flee. Hughes stumbled and collapsed into the roadway as 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace pulled away in his pickup truck, striking the educator. Wallace and others at the scene attempted to help Hughes until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died, the outlet reported.

Authorities took Wallace into custody at the scene and charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and littering, according to Now Georgia. Four other 18-year-olds from Gainesville faced misdemeanor trespass and littering charges.

No court record for Wallace’s case existed as of Sunday, and whether he had secured legal representation remained unclear, NBC News reported. Georgia law carries a three-to-15-year prison sentence for first-degree vehicular homicide tied to serious traffic violations.

Hughes spent eight years at North Hall and previously taught for a decade in Gwinnett County, according to Now Georgia. His wife Laura also teaches math at the school. Beyond the classroom, he directed the North Hall chapter of NG3, an organization dedicated to building character in high school students through mentorship and community service, NBC News reported.

The tragedy arrived just days after the Hall County School District posted a Facebook warning to parents about prom-season pranks. The district acknowledged that activities known locally as “Junior/Senior Wars” had escalated in prior years and caused property damage. Officials urged students to avoid behavior that could lead to harm.

The investigation remains open. Authorities have not disclosed why the teens targeted Hughes’ home.

