This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In a stark illustration of how radicalised deranged leftists have become, a 38-year-old accountant named Benjamin Michael Campbell was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly opening fire on a supporter of President Trump, triggered merely by the sight of a MAGA sign.

This incident underscores the alarming derangement among some leftists, who appear increasingly ready to immediately resort to violence the the drop of a hat.

It’s clear that this radicalisation is down to relentless media portrayals framing Trump and his supporters as fascists, amplified on social media, which are fuelling unhinged reactions like this one.

The confrontation unfolded when Campbell, driving past 62-year-old Mark Thomas’s property, spotted the sign and reportedly lost control.

According to Thomas’s account in the Daily Mail, “He was driving along, saw the sign, slammed on his brakes, you know, had a political trigger moment, and he just had to tear the sign down.”

Thomas described watching in disbelief as the 5’6″ Campbell struggled to vandalize the sign: “He started reaching up on his tippy toes, trying to get to the edge of the sign. I just thought to myself, this is not happening. I don’t believe this.”

Thomas, defending his property, emerged from his home and fired two warning shots into the air. But the situation escalated rapidly.

“By this point, he had ripped the sign off, and he just whipped it up and then threw it down on the ground. Like he was proud of what he just did. I thought, Holy smokes,” Thomas recounted.

Campbell then retreated to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and allegedly unleashed gunfire at Thomas. “He fired five to six rounds as he was heading back down the driveway to the highway that passes in front of my place,” Thomas added.

Campbell now faces serious charges, including a Class C felony assault, with a potential sentence of up to 17 years in prison.

This episode highlights a troubling pattern we’re now accustomed to: individuals radicalised by inflammatory media narratives that demonise conservatives as existential threats, pushing them toward violent acts against perceived “fascists.”

As political rhetoric intensifies, such incidents serve as a warning of the dangers posed by unchecked ideological extremism on the left.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share