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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Taylor Swift got booed during her surprise appearance at the final touring show of a country music legend on Sunday.

Videos showed Swift’s virtual appearance at the Alan Jackson concert being met with an audible rejection by country fans.

“Hi Alan, it’s Taylor. I just want to say thank you for your decades of unbelievable songwriting and performances and the ways you’ve given so much to us, the fans,” Swift began her message, barely heard over the boos, according to a video shared by Whiskey Riff.

Swift continued by complimenting Jackson’s lyrics and his openness, noting that he had been an example for her at a young age. Jackson is now taking a step back from performing to battle a nerve disease, TMZ reported.

“And I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years. And I am so excited for you doing this show and just appreciate you so much. Love you!”

Swift, who shifted from her country origins for a lucrative career producing pop music to appeal to the masses, appears to have left many of her country fans feeling as if she had left them behind. Notably, Swift has a new single out titled “I Knew It, I Knew You.” The song is steeped in country stylings, which has seen a resurgence as the most popular music genre in America. The single prominently makes use of a harmonica and features in the new Toy Story film, released in theaters on June 19.

Swift faced a separate controversy during the 2024-25 National Football League season after constant cutaways showed her in the stadium supporting her now-fiancé, then-boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The trend climaxed at the 2025 Super Bowl, with SportsCenter reporting that Swift had laughed off the booing from the crowd.

Streets are being closed around New York City’s Madison Square Garden from Thursday through Friday for what The New York Times is reporting could be the Kelce-Swift wedding.

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