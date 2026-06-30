The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

lol she lauded for (sort of) being able to sing songs written for her by industry professionals and an enormous marketing machine behind her. Wow.

The whole illuminati thing I'll refrain from bringing up here ;)

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