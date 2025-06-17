This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Update (0958ET):

Unconfirmed video circulating on X shows the crude oil tanker Adalynn fully engulfed in flames following a high-impact collision with the tanker Front Eagle.

The footage suggests Front Eagle struck the Adalynn on the port quarter, resulting in a substantial breach to the hull and subsequent fire aboard the vessel.

Context:

The maritime disaster occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint responsible for ~20% of global oil flows.

The region has experienced GPS signal degradation over the past several days, consistent with possible EW (electronic warfare) activity potentially linked to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Incident linked to "non-hostile in nature"; however, the timing and location of the incident raise concerns over maritime security stability and possible targeting or EW-induced navigational interference.

The Adalynn is a Suezmax-class tanker with a deadweight capacity of around 164,551 tonnes (DWT), allowing it to transport an estimated 1.2 to 1.5 million barrels of crude oil. As of now, there is no official confirmation of a spill; however, any structural breach raises the risk of a potential ecological disaster.

* * *

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, crude oil tankers Adalynn and Front Eagle collided in the Gulf of Oman, about 24 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, just outside the critical Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

The maritime incident occurred amid ongoing regional instability and increased GPS signal degradation, most likely linked to broader electronic warfare surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict.

According to a report from Bloomberg, maritime security firms Vanguard Tech and Ambrey have assessed the tanker collision as a navigational accident with no indications of foul play or links to the ongoing regional conflict.

Both firms have classified the incident as non-hostile in nature, downplaying initial speculation of an attack.

The Adalynn, a 23-year-old Antigua and Barbuda-flagged tanker with no known insurance and a history of Russia-India sailing routes, may be part of Moscow's 'dark fleet.'

All 24 crew members aboard were safely evacuated by the UAE National Guard. The Front Eagle, owned by Frontline Plc and flagged in Liberia, also reported no injuries and is cooperating in the investigation.

While traders initially feared a security-related event, which spooked oil and shipping markets, preliminary assessments so far indicate otherwise and likely just a navigational incident.

Ambrey analyst Daniel Smith stated, "At the time of writing, we can only confirm that it is not a security incident. We continue to investigate the cause."

Possible visual evidence of the incident, reportedly showing at least one of the involved tankers engulfed in flames, was circulated on X. The footage remains unverified but has been widely shared.

The maritime incident comes one day after widespread GPS jamming was reported across the Strait of Hormuz, scrambling navigation for more than 900 vessels.

GPSJam—a site that publishes daily heat maps of GPS/GNSS disruptions affecting aircraft—shows multiple "high-interference" zones clustered around the Strait of Hormuz.

The broader concern is that critical maritime chokepoints—including the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb, and the Suez Canal—remain highly vulnerable to disruption should the Israel-Iran conflict escalate or proxy groups tied to Tehran become further entangled.

These corridors are essential to global energy flows and commercial shipping, and any kinetic spillover or asymmetric activity in these waterways could have immediate consequences for energy prices and global supply chains.

