Video taken by an attendee at the Young Diplomats Reception at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night hosted by the American Jewish Committee’s D.C. Young Professional Board captured the moment when alleged gunman Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago according to police, was detained after shooting and killing two Israeli Embassy staffers just outside the museum, located in the 500 block of 3rd Street, NW, near the FBI field office for D.C.

Rodriguez is seen on video shouting as he was being detained. “Free, free Palestine,” in the same cadence as heard at communist-led protests on American college campuses. An eyewitness reported Rodriguez threw a red keffiyeh on the floor and also chanted, “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution.”

Suspected Israeli Embassy staffer shooter Elias Rodriguez shouted, “Free, free Palestine” as he was detained at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., screen image, NYC Scoop/X, May 21, 2025.

Josh Kraushaar, editor in chief of the Jewish Insider, reported a source saying the what turned out to be the alleged gunman entered the museum after the shooting, “from a witness: “After the shooting a guy came inside saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out by police.”

(Police later said Rodriguez showed police where he had ditched the gun after the shooting.)

Reza Chowdhury reported the alleged shooter Elias Rodriguez appears to be a member of the Chicago chapter of the communist front group Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Rodriguez was further IDed as a staffer for a Chicago based leftwing outfit, The History Makers, according to reporter Matthew Foldi.

The Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, told reporters at a press briefing led by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser that the embassy staffers killed in the attack were a couple about to be engaged, and that the man had recently bought a ring to propose to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem. The ambassador also spoke about his phone conversation with President Trump.

Video of Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking at the press conference, posted by reporter Alexander Nazaryan. Jeanine Pirro, newly appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, can be seen on the far left wearing a dark overcoat.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith IDed the suspect to reporters. Video posted by Daily Wire reporter Kassy Akiva.

Complete video of the press conference by WTTG-TV:

UPDATE: Eyewitness to Rodriguez’s conduct after the shooting:

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino posted a late night update:

The subject is currently being interviewed by DC Metro in conjunction with our FBI JTTF team. The US Attorney’s office is on scene with me, and our WFO management team, at the Washington Field Office reviewing the evidence to determine additional actions. The shooting happened a short distance from our Washington Field Office. Our FBI police officers, assigned to posts on the WFO property, immediately responded and rendered aid after the attack. Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence. Our FBI team is fully engaged and we will get you answers as soon as we can, without compromising additional leads.

