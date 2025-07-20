This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Susan Rice’s bizarre email to herself about a secret Oval Office meeting with James Comey, Sally Yates and Barack Obama has come into focus after Tulsi Gabbard released Russia collusion documents.

Susan Rice served as Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor from July 2013 to January 20, 2017.

On Friday ODNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified a December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

“The Obama White House gathers top cabinet officials for a National Security Council Principals Committee (PC) Meeting. James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Brian McKeon, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, and Avril Haines are among those in attendance,” the report said referring to a December 9, 2016 meeting.

Barack Obama knew it was a hoax and he was involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Brennan, Obama, Comey, Clapper and others knew that Russia never interfered in the 2016 election to help elect Donald Trump, but they pushed the lies to their friends in the fake news media anyway.

It was previously revealed that Susan Rice wrote herself a bizarre email on Trump’s inauguration day memorializing a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting with Obama and the coup plotters.

Recall, Senator Grassley uncovered a partially declassified email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017–Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

In February 2018, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) posted to his official Senate website:

Ambassador Rice appears to have used this email to document a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting between President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. In particular, Ambassador Rice wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book’. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

Grassley doubted the FBI, DOJ or State Department proceeded ‘by the book.’

Grassley said in a letter to Susan Rice:

“It strikes us as odd that, among your activities in the final moments on the final day of the Obama administration, you would feel the need to send yourself such an unusual email purporting to document a conversation involving President Obama and his interactions with the FBI regarding the Trump/Russia investigation. In addition, despite your claim that President Obama repeatedly told Mr. Comey to proceed ‘by the book,’ substantial questions have arisen about whether officials at the FBI, as well as at the Justice Department and the State Department, actually did proceed ‘by the book.’”

Per Paul Sperry: In the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting, Barack Obama discussed Hillary’s dossier “material”–including the false claim Trump was filmed by Russian intel with prostitutes urinating on Moscow Ritz bed “golden showers” – with James Comey, Susan Rice and Joe Biden along with something Obama described as “the plan.”

Sperry: Now we know why Susan Rice sent this CYA “Note to File” email to herself 15 days after Obama hatched the dossier “plan” with her, Comey and Biden in the Oval Office. After the fact, she claimed Obama stressed the FBI and CIA handle the issue “by the book:”

