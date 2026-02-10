This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The FBI on Tuesday released surveillance footage from a Nest camera showing an armed person at the southern Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of network TV news anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Video shared by FBI Director Kash Patel shows a masked person wearing a jacket, gloves, pants and carrying a backpack. The person can be seen obstructing the camera, before walking into the front yard. They then return to the front door with a small flashlight in their mouth before attempting to cover the camera with what appears to be foliage, AZ Family reports.

Investigators say the person was armed, as images show what appears to be a holstered firearm on the person’s waistband.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted in a statement.

“Working with our partners - as of this [Tuesday] morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” they added.

Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 after she was dropped off at her home in the Catalina Foothills, and was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for church.

According to AZ Family, “In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, her doorbell camera disconnected and her software detected a person on the camera. Her pacemaker app also showed it disconnected from her phone.”

Reported ransom notes concerning Guthrie were sent to several Arizona news stations, including Arizona’s Family sister station, KOLD 13 News. The first note reportedly demanded a “large sum of money” with a deadline set for last Thursday. The second note allegedly contained a Monday deadline at 5 p.m. A new video plea from Savannah was released hours before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline. The video didn’t mention the alleged ransom; instead, Savannah shared her family still believes their mom is out there and is hearing everyone’s prayers.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information in the case.

