This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Would you believe that the Biden administration allegedly LIED about how many jobs were created on his watch? Shocking, isn’t it? Yet that’s exactly what the Labor Department is now claiming.

They are saying that the nearly half a million jobs created from last summer into the fall never existed. The timing of the lie, being right before the presidential election, must be a complete coincidence. Democrats would never lie about such an important issue just to win an election, would they?

And of course, the media went along with all of this because, as we now know, they took the Biden administration’s word on everything, just as they did with old Joe’s mental health.

From Townhall:

Labor Department Admits Hundreds of Thousands of Biden Jobs Were Fake The Biden administration claimed to have added almost 400,000 jobs from July through September of last year, but new data released this week suggest none of those jobs ever existed. Despite constantly gaslighting by the mainstream media, Americans knew the economy was in poor shape and these latest numbers prove it. Month after month, the government bean-counters under former-president Biden published overly optimistic estimates for everything from job growth to the size of the economy, only to have those numbers routinely—and quietly—revised down later… Instead of adding almost 800,000 jobs during the middle of last year, the economy likely shed more than 160,000 of them. The next annual benchmark will probably be a (retroactive) reduction of jobs under Biden that exceeds this year’s large downward revision. For four years, the Biden administration and its sycophants in the media kept telling Americans that we had the strongest economy in history. The financial pain of families was ignored while misleading (and often inaccurate) statistics were paraded on the news to convince Americans not to believe their lying eyes or empty wallets.

Years from now, we will probably still be learning about lies that the Biden administration told the public, which were then repeated by the media as true. This is why Democrats and the media are still in the wilderness and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share