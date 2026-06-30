The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

Yet another societal question that is painfully obvious to any impartial observer.

Male puberty is a literal game-changer, and at best, makes the competition unfar, and at worst, presents an actual risk to the girls competing with them.

That this is news is an embarrassment for our country.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture