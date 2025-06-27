This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Update (1057ET): The hits keep on coming out of the Supreme Court, as a second Friday opinion just backed religious parents opposed to LGBTQ+ schoolbooks, also in a 6-3 vote along ideological lines...

The case, Mahmoud v. Taylor, challenged Montgomery County Public Schools’ refusal to notify parents or allow exemptions when LGBTQ+ content was included in early-grade curricula. The decision overturns lower court rulings and is expected to have significant implications for how public schools nationwide handle religious objections to inclusive educational materials.

The case, Mahmoud v. Taylor, raised the question of whether Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) infringed upon the parents’ right under the First Amendment to exercise their religion when it included storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters in its curriculum without allowing families to opt out based on religious beliefs. The high court’s opinion will directly impact MCPS policies and is likely to have far-reaching effects on public schools nationwide. -Bethesda Magazine

Justice Alito wrote in the ruling: "Parents challenging the Board’s introduction of the “LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks, along with its decision to withhold opt outs, are entitled to a preliminary injunction...Without an injunction, the parents will continue to suffer an unconstitutional burden on their religious exercise, and such a burden unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury." (via Curits Houck).

Earlier, the Court blocked the ability for activist judges to unilaterally block a president's executive orders - narrowing down injunctive relief to those who filed the lawsuit, not the entire nation.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed President Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship to go into effect in some areas of the country - blocking judges' ability to halt the president's policies nationwide.

The order, signed Trump's first day in office, curbs birthright citizenship for children born on US soil if they don't have at least one parent with permanent legal status - which quickly became a legal question surrounding the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause.

The 6-3 ruling along ideological lines found that three federal district judges went too far in issuing nationwide injunctions against Trump's order. The decision hobbles a key tool used by venue-shopping Democrats and the activist judges that have been blocking Trump's path since January - with every court having found the legality of Trump's EO 'likely' unconstitutional.

That said, it doesn't definitively resolve whether Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship are constitutional - a question which could end up in front of the Supremes down the road.

It does, however, narrow the lower court rulings to only block Trump's order as applied to the 22 Democratic-led states, expectant mothers and immigration organizations that are suing.

Furthermore, Justices Alito and Thomas note that the Supreme Court 'completely punted on the issue of third-party class certifications, which will be the gimmick now used to get around the universal injunction ban," according to The Federalist's Sean Davis.

The cases will now return to lower courts where they will play out as Trump's order partially goes into effect. Once the appeals courts issue their final rulings, the parties could bring the case back to the SCOTUS.

Read the ruling here.

