This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mr. Right

If you already thought the Super Bowl halftime show was going to be atrocious this year, wait until you hear what the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny reportedly has in store.

Bunny plans to wear a dress for his halftime performance as a tribute to “queer” Puerto Rican “icons” and a salute to the history of drag, “resistance”, and cultural rebellion (read: degeneracy), according to a new report from RadarOnline.

“He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes,” a stylist involved in Bunny’s outfits reportedly said. “He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

Another source told the outlet, “He’s not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what’s coming. Zero.”

“Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn,” a separate Bunny insider said.

Sigh.

The Super Bowl halftime show hasn’t been good for years. But at least the performers did not make it so explicitly political or annoying. If this report is true, you will want to flip the channel immediately after the second quarter ends.

I don’t know about you, but I have a deep feeling of disgust over this entire charade. I shouldn’t care too much, but I do. I don’t hate Puerto Rican music or rap music or whatever music this dude produces; I just loathe the fact that he has been given an amazing opportunity by the NFL, and he’s going to potentially turn the stage into a venue for airing his stupid political opinions.

Where is the gratitude? Why can’t he just sing his songs and be done with it? Get your money and go.

You can hate America all you want, but don’t leech off this country while claiming to be some rebellious cultural figure. He’s literally a sell-out. There’s nothing transgressive or artistic or risky about his entire act. He’s a virtue-signaling corporate clown.

If he really wanted to protest this country and its values, he would have refused to perform at the Super Bowl in the first place. At least that is respectable. At least in that scenario, he shows some skin in the game.

Instead, he’s just like every other celebrity: all cheap talk.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share