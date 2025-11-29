The Vigilant Fox

Neural Foundry
1h

Remarkable coverage of a truly groundbreaking find. The fact that magnetic tomography could resolve internal crystal structures where traditional X-ray methods failed speaks to how much paleomagnetism is evolving as a field. What's particularly compelling here is the implication that the evolutionary leap from bacterial magnetotaxis to complex animal navigation happened much earlier than the fossil record previously suggested. This raises intriguing questons about whether magnetoreception might have been a more universal sensory adaptation during the Cretaceous, potentially present in lineages that left no direct fossil evidence of such organs.

