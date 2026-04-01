This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

49% of healthy troops in the study experienced a >50% surge in NT-proBNP after two mRNA injections, a key marker of cardiac stress.

A newly published longitudinal biomarker study in Vaccine tracked cardiac markers in 83 healthy adult military personnel following two doses of COVID-19 mRNA injection (Pfizer or Moderna)—and the signal is striking.

Researchers analyzed multiple serial blood samples (up to 9 per participant) collected across pre- and post-vaccination timepoints, enabling a detailed view of short-term cardiac responses.

The results: 49% of participants exhibited a rise in NT-proBNP exceeding 1.5× their individual baseline within two weeks of the second dose—a clear indicator of increased cardiac strain. In practical terms, this means nearly half experienced at least a 50% increase in NT-proBNP levels. Notably, the odds of experiencing this cardiac stress signal were 13.5 times higher after vaccination compared to pre-vaccination baseline levels.

Importantly, these elevations occurred in otherwise healthy individuals with no prior heart disease. While troponin levels remained unchanged, the authors conclude this pattern likely reflects myocardial stress following vaccination—a finding that has not been well characterized until now.

These findings are consistent with our own peer-reviewed work on COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis, which describes a silent form of heart damage that often occurs without symptoms and remains undetected without targeted testing.

As we show, this condition can involve measurable biomarker abnormalities, electrical disturbances, and subtle structural changes—and in some cases, sudden cardiac arrest or death may be the first clinical manifestation.

Importantly, our paper also establishes the first comprehensive diagnostic, risk-stratification, and management framework for identifying and treating these cases—providing clinicians with a structured approach to detect otherwise hidden cardiac injury and mitigate downstream risk.

If nearly half of healthy adults truly experience measurable cardiac stress signals after COVID injection, the long-term implications for global cardiac health are profound. These findings also raise serious concerns about military vaccine mandates imposed on healthy service members, where even subclinical cardiac effects could carry serious consequences for operational readiness and long-term health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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