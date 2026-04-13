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This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) is linked to preterm birth and pregnancy complications, according to a new US study.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, found each 10-percentage-point increase in calorie intake from UPFs was linked to a 11% higher risk of preterm birth (i.e. before 37 weeks) and a 5% higher risk of blood-pressure disorders such as preeclampsia during pregnancy. These disorders are the leading cause of illness and death for mothers and newborns in the US.

Children’s Health Defense explains, “Participants ranged in age from 13 to 45, with a median of 28. About 78% identified as White and 16% as Hispanic. They excluded those whose pregnancy ended before 20 weeks.

“People were not included if they had repeated previous miscarriages, a fetus with severe abnormalities, certain genetic conditions, a surrogate pregnancy or if they planned to end the pregnancy. Participants with missing dietary data and extremely low or high reported calorie intake were also excluded.

“Researchers used a U.S. Department of Agriculture database to estimate calorie intake and then classified foods using the NOVA food classification system, which groups foods based on how and why they are processed before being bought or consumed.

“Instead of dividing participants into simple ‘high’ or ‘low’ intake groups, they analyzed UPF consumption as a continuous measure, tracking how risk changed for every 10 percentage-point increase in calories.”

The researchers believe consumption of UPFs during pregnancy could cause inflammation, hormone disruption, deficiencies in vital nutrients needed for fetal development and increase cardiometabolic risk.

Another recent study showed that increased UPF consumption in the second and third trimester of pregnancy was associated with a significantly increased risk of preeclampsia.

If you’re interested in knowing more about ultraprocessed foods, including the risks they pose to health and how to protect yourself and your family from them, read our detailed primer here.

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