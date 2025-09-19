The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
34m

TDS = Mass formation psychosis.

Anyone who just repeats talking points without any research or critical thinking needs to be ignored and barred from the public conversation.

The amount of people in academics (teachers and students) who are so strongly devoted to their ignorance is a crime against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture