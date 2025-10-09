Editorial credit: nyc-click / Shutterstock.com

The political battle between President Donald Trump, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has intensified as federal troops and National Guard units arrive in and around Chicago.

On Wednesday, Trump publicly declared that Pritzker and Johnson “should be in jail” for “failing to protect ICE officers” from violent protesters. As such, he ordered the deployment of approximately 500 National Guard troops to and around the greater Chicago area despite objections from state and city leaders.

As Governor Pritzker firmly resists Trump’s help, the reality on the ground is grim. Chicago remains one of America’s most violent cities, recording over 600 homicides in 2024 according to Chicago Police Department data, and thousands more shootings each year. Despite billions in state and federal funding to address the issue, the numbers have barely budged.

That reality is not sitting well with Stephen A. Smith, who has long had deep ties to Chicago through his sports coverage over the years.

Wednesday night on NewsNation’s Cuomo, Smith fired off a blunt message directed at Governor Pritzker as his state fails to get a handle on the violence.

“If you are a Black person, you cannot deny how disturbing it repeatedly is that... when you hear about violence... Chicago is ALWAYS mentioned, and little to nothing has been done about it from a national perspective.

“So what you find yourself saying is, on one hand, Governor Pritzker, I don’t agree with Donald Trump trying to send National Guardsmen to Chicago against your will. But I would also ask Governor Pritzker, why isn’t it in your will to ask the feds for assistance? Because it appears like you’ve NEEDED it.”

