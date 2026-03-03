This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

The U.S. State Department confirmed to the Daily Caller that the deceased suspect in a mass stabbing outside Washington, D.C., on Sunday was employed by the department.

A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller that the 32-year-old suspect, Jared Llamado of McLean, Virginia, was working for the department at the time of the alleged stabbing and his death.

A Virginia State Police trooper responded Sunday afternoon to reports of road rage on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, where he was allegedly confronted by Llamado, who was wielding a knife after having stabbed four victims.

The stabbing resulted in the death of 39-year-old Michelle Adams and a dog, according to Virginia State Police. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The trooper shot Llamado “in self-defense,” according to the police statement. Llamado was transported to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

The State Department spokesperson said the department is “aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service officer” and that it shares its “deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”

According to Llamado’s LinkedIn, he worked as a diplomatic technology officer for the Department of State from September 2024 until the time of his death, where he worked with “information technology systems and software applications relevant to diplomatic functions.”

The State Department spokesperson referred details of the incident and the investigation to the Virginia State Police.

The shooting and the crash that led to the initial confrontation are still under investigation, the Virginia State Police stated.

They noted the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, following local concerns.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share