This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Spencer Pratt is running a campaign unlike anything seen in Los Angeles politics. The former reality star turned mayoral candidate isn’t just talking about the city’s collapse into filth, crime, and decay—he’s making the evidence work for him.

His team has taken to the streets with power washers and stencils, blasting clean messages like “IMAGINE IF THE STREETS WERE THIS CLEAN” and “SPENCER PRATT FOR MAYOR” directly into the grime accumulated under Democrat leadership.

The tactic is as simple as it is devastating. The cleaned sections stand out starkly against the surrounding trash and dirt, creating a living advertisement for change.

If Democrat Mayor Karen Bass wants the signs gone, her administration has to actually clean the streets—something residents say hasn’t happened consistently for years.

Pratt’s approach highlights the stark reality Los Angeles faces.

Recent reports and viral videos paint a picture of a once-great city reduced to dystopian conditions: massive homeless encampments overrun by rats, open-air drug markets operating brazenly, and public spaces buried under tents, trash, and human waste.

One video shows entire networks of makeshift homes under bridges tapping into city power.

Another resident-driven idea gaining traction involves marking potholes and blighted areas with pro-Pratt messages, forcing city crews to respond faster to erase political opposition than to basic maintenance.

Pratt has been vocal about the root causes. In campaign videos, he stresses that Los Angeles doesn’t have a homelessness problem so much as a drug addiction and failed leadership crisis. He points to billions spent with little visible improvement, calling out the “Homeless Industrial Complex” of nonprofits and bureaucrats who profit from perpetuating the cycle rather than solving it.

His five-step plan focuses on mandatory treatment, clearing encampments, cracking down on crime and drug use, and prioritizing public safety. “If that addict on your street were your own son, what would you do?” he asks, framing the issue as a moral and practical emergency.

The establishment is not amused. As Pratt surges in polls and fundraising—recent figures show him closing the gap on incumbent Karen Bass—the attacks have intensified. Hollywood figures and metropolitan leftists have lashed out, with “Price is Right” host Drew Carey calling Pratt a “serial scammer” and telling voters to reject him in a foul-mouthed rant.

Pratt’s organic, creative tactics, and direct appeals—have rattled the machine. Supporters see it as a masterclass in connecting with frustrated residents tired of excuses.

Decades of progressive policies prioritizing open borders, soft-on-crime approaches, and massive unchecked spending have produced predictable results. California has funneled enormous sums into homelessness programs, yet streets remain filthy and unsafe. Residents navigate urine-soaked doorways and blocked infrastructure daily while officials tout statistics that don’t match lived experience.

Pratt’s personal stake adds weight. His home in Pacific Palisades was lost in the fires, an event he ties directly to leadership failures. He frames his run as fighting for his family and the city he loves, rejecting the decline as inevitable.

This isn’t just another election cycle in LA. Pratt’s campaign forces a confrontation with reality: voters can continue down the path of managed decay or demand basic competence—clean streets, safe neighborhoods, and accountability. The power-washed messages make the choice literal. As the June primary approaches, Angelenos are paying attention.

The broader lesson extends beyond one city. When leadership prioritizes ideology over results, everyday life suffers. Pratt’s unorthodox push represents a rejection of that status quo in favor of practical restoration. Whether it translates to victory remains to be seen, but the conversation he has sparked is long overdue. Los Angeles deserves better than managed decline.

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