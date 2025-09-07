This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday told reporters that President Trump “was an FBI informant” working to help take Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring down.

Johnson was questioned by CNN’s Manu Raju on the President’s use of the term “hoax” to describe the Epstein files, and he argued that the President is only referring to “the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him,” not the “terrible, unspeakable evil” Epstein was involved in.

Trump has called the Epstein case a hoax by the left. “It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net, and so they try and do the Democrats work,” he said. The President has also called the idea that there is more to the story “bullsh*t” and condemned Republicans for buying into the “Jeffrey Epstein hoax.”

“What he’s talking about is the Democrats who are doing this with impure motives. If they cared so much about this, why didn’t they do something during the four years of the Biden administration when the Biden DOJ had all the records,” Johnson said.

“They think it’s going to somehow be mud thrown on him. It’s not. He has no culpability in this thing at all. The President has clean hands. He wants all the records out.”

WATCH:

Johnson: What Trump is referring to is the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him. He has never said or suggested or implied— I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself. When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down. The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It’s detestable to him. He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago. What he’s talking about is the Democrats who are doing this with impure motives. If they cared so much about this, why didn’t they do something during the four years of the Biden administration when the Biden DOJ had all the records. They didn’t say a word about it. Now, they’re doing it for political purposes. Not everybody, but a lot of them, and that’s what the President’s frustrated about, and we all are, that they’re creating a hoax, just like they did with the Russian dossier, because they think it’s going to somehow be mud thrown on him. It’s not. He has no culpability in this thing at all. The president has clean hands. He wants all the records out. He has told me that himself. Raju: Should he meet with the victims? Johnson: I suspect he probably will. Yeah, he has great compassion for them. The President has a very compassionate heart. He hates the fact that these women suffered those wrongs. He hates what Epstein is accused of and who he was. And when he recognized that, he realized Epstein wasn’t just some sort of, you know, socialite. He was an evil person, and, you know, alleged to have been involved in evil schemes. And the President distanced himself, before he was President, from that because that’s not who he is. And I think he’s being falsely accused and maligned, and that’s a frustration of all of ours. That’s what he’s talking about when he says it’s a hoax.

This comes after Epstein victims spoke out for the first time during a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday, demanding the Epstein files from the Department of Justice as lawmakers attempt to pass a bill that would force the DOJ to release all files.

During the press conference, victim attorney Brad Edwards revealed that he was also working with President Trump in 2009. “He helped me. He got on the phone. He told me things that were helping our investigation,” Edwards said.

Edwards: I can tell you that I talked to… President Trump back in 2009 and several times after that. He didn’t think that it was a hoax then. In fact, he helped me. He got on the phone. He told me things that were helping our investigation. Now, our investigation wasn’t looking into him, but he was helping us then. He didn’t treat this as a hoax. So, at this point in time, I would hope that he would revert back to what he was saying to get elected, which is: I want transparency. This about face that occurred, none of us understand it. In fact, I don’t understand how this is an issue that’s even up for debate. How do you not stand behind these women after you’ve heard their stories and know that hundreds of them were abused, and it was only because files are being kept in secrecy. The world should know who he is, who protected him, and the other people that are out there to be investigated, need to be investigated.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was named by a victim at the press conference, but none of the victims said they had ever seen Trump with Epstein. Chauntee Davies said that Epstein “bragged” about his “powerful friends,” including Donald Trump, but she did not say that she saw the President with Epstein or on any trips. Meanwhile, she said that she once traveled to Africa with Bill Clinton while she was being abused and “manipulated” by Epstein.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

