This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Sanchez fast-tracks residency, jobs and benefits for hundreds of thousands with zero checks.

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants have gathered in several Spanish cities in front of the consulates of Morocco, Algeria and other countries to get documents needed for regularization.

PM Sanchez just made it possible for up to 800,000 illegal migrants to regularize their stay.

Endless queues snaked through Almería and other cities after Spain’s socialist government rubber-stamped the plan at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with online applications opening April 16.

The scenes captured in videos and images show hundreds – overwhelmingly young men – lining streets in Madrid, Bilbao, and Almería, with some clambering over security gates at Moroccan consulates.

In Almería alone, thousands of Moroccans queued outside the consulate to obtain paperwork.

Immigration offices are so overwhelmed that officers have threatened to strike starting April 21, warning the system cannot cope.

Union leader Cesar Perez said: “The government is once again implementing a new regularization without giving offices enough economic resources to handle it.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed the measure as “an act of justice and a necessity.” In a letter to citizens, he wrote that the mass legalisation sought “to acknowledge the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives.”

He has framed the amnesty as both justice and economic necessity, arguing migrants already in the shadows should work under equal conditions and pay taxes. Sánchez said migrants helped “build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire,” adding “We recognize rights, but we also demand obligations.”

As we highlighted back in February, Open Society Foundations globalist Alex Soros praised Sánchez for the planned mass amnesty, declaring it showed “what real leadership looks like” and adding, “We need more elected leaders like him.”

The royal decree targets undocumented migrants who arrived before the end of 2025 and can prove at least five months of residence. It grants one-year renewable residence and work permits, fast-tracking many toward citizenship in as little as two years.

The government estimates that half a million people could be eligible, though analysts say the number is likely higher – potentially up to 800,000 or more.

Spain’s population has swelled dramatically in recent years, almost entirely from immigration.

Critics, including the opposition Popular Party and hard-right Vox, slammed the plan. Vox leader Santiago Abascal accused the government of accelerating an “invasion.”

This latest betrayal fits a clear pattern in Sánchez’s Spain. Just last month, Spanish authorities jailed seven citizens simply for calling migrants “scum” on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a Senegalese migrant who raped a 14-year-old girl avoided prison and received only a fine.

A recent study revealed foreigners in Spain commit 5x more rapes and 4x more murders than Spaniards.

Rapes across the country have tripled in just six years.

A poll showed 70 percent of Spaniards want mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Yet Sánchez presses ahead, handing out benefits while native voices are silenced and victims are ignored.

The amnesty is one of several Spain has pursued since 1986. Previous efforts issued over 1.75 million permits – with little evidence of reduced illegal entries or successful integration.

Housing shortages worsen as new households form faster than homes are built. Many new jobs go to immigrants, yet income per person has barely grown.

Sánchez’s government – already facing corruption probes – bypasses parliament via royal decree, mirroring the same elite playbook Soros openly cheers. While everyday Spaniards foot the bill for strained healthcare, schools, and welfare, the left imports a new electorate.

The queues at consulates prove the policy’s magnetic effect – pulling more illegals toward Europe’s soft underbelly while other nations tighten borders.

Spain’s own citizens see the writing on the wall. They demand enforcement, not endless amnesties. They want borders that work and leaders who put Spaniards first.

Until that changes, the betrayal will only deepen – and the chaos visible in Almería’s streets today will become Spain’s new normal.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share