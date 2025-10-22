This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

“South Park” mocked conservative billionaire Peter Thiel over his obsession with the Antichrist in the show’s latest episode Oct. 15.

Thiel recently gave a lecture series in which he warned about the return of the Antichrist, the destruction of capitalism, and the collapse of the United States — breezy topics, to be sure. He even bizarrely called AI skeptics “legionnaires of the antichrist.”

South Park, which has been poking fun at the Trump administration throughout season 27, tackled Thiel’s Antichrist fixation, his relationship with Vice President JD Vance, and a supposedly demonic TikTok trend spreading among Generation Alpha. Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign received significant funding from Thiel. Palantir, a company Thiel co-founded, has close ties with the Trump administration and was a sponsor for the U.S. military parade in June.

Throughout the episode, Thiel is secretly working with Vance’s character to stop Satan from giving birth to the Antichrist. He is also obsessed with the “6-7” TikTok trend and gives a TED talk to the South Park Elementary School students about the antichrist and demonology.

“Hello, kids, I’m Peter Thiel, and I’m here to talk to you about the Antichrist,” he says. “OK, so first, what is the Antichrist? The Antichrist is a newer, more human form of Satan that will soon walk the Earth. We don’t know how soon it will walk the Earth, but it could be within the next six to seven weeks.”

The show also poked fun at Palantir, which has long been criticized for its intrusive AI surveillance tools. At one point, Thiel’s character, dead set on finding out the truth behind the demonic trend, uses the school’s data center to spy on students.

“I’ve downloaded all the students’ information and loaded them into an AI face detection program so the school’s security cameras can watch their every move,” Thiel’s character says. “Now look. Two students passing each other in the hallway. They give each other the sign: six, seven. Exactly 67 seconds later, this odd parka-wearing child makes the same gesture. And then inside the girls’ bathroom, two girls doing the same thing!”

Later, in a reference to the classic movie “The Exorcist,” Thiel’s character performs an exorcism on the character Eric Cartman, because he believes Cartman is a spawn of Satan.

After they were mocked earlier in the season, both Vance and Charlie Kirk took the satire in stride. Kirk actually found it funny and praised the show’s accurate attention to detail.

