This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Earlier this month, Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, faced an unprecedented threat from sophisticated drone swarms. These drones, operating in waves of 12 to 15 units each, loitered over the base for approximately four hours daily, disrupting critical operations and forcing the Air Force to halt activities and shelter personnel.

This marked the first time a U.S. air base was temporarily taken out of operation in wartime, a scenario that had never occurred even during World War II.

“Barksdale is the headquarters of the Air Force’s Global Strike Command, which is responsible for the nation’s nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bomber forces, including B2, B1, and B52 aircraft,” explains The National Interest. “The base is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing B52s and is the central hub of communications and logistical support for coordinating and directing those forces.”

It’s hard to overstate just how alarming this is. Potentially hostile drones were able to operate over a critical military installation for days with what looks like total impunity. And making matters worse, the disruption caused by the drone swarms impacted B-52H aircraft launches for Operation Epic Fury against Iran, delaying critical missions and potentially compromising the effectiveness of the operation.

According to a report from Asia Times, “the drones that operated over Barksdale were far more sophisticated than anything seen in Ukraine, where drones are used heavily, and well beyond Iranian capabilities.”

The drone waves lasted around four hours each day, an extraordinarily long loiter time for a drone. It is not known if the drones were fixed wing or quadcopter types, or how they were powered (liquid fuel or electrical). Each wave consisted of 12 to 15 drones, and the drones flew with their lights on, intentionally making them visible. Barksdale AFB does not have air defenses, nor does it have fighter jets that can take down drones. The airbase does have some electronic countermeasures that were designed to disable GPS and the datalinks between the drones and their remote operators. The electronic countermeasures failed to work.

In fact, their ability to resist broad-spectrum jamming and operate using non-commercial signal characteristics made them particularly challenging to detect and neutralize. The drones also employed varied ingress and egress routes and dispersed patterns, complicating efforts to trace their origins.

Despite the base’s electronic countermeasures designed to disable GPS and datalinks, they failed to disable the sophisticated drones.

At the very least, the incident exposed a major gap in U.S. air defenses, especially at bases like Barksdale that don’t have systems in place to stop this kind of threat. Even more concerning, these drones could potentially carry heavy weapons or conduct surveillance over sensitive nuclear facilities—raising serious national security alarms.

It’s not known where the drones came from, but China is believed to be a likely source, given the drones’ advanced capabilities, which appear to outmatch much of the U.S. arsenal. The activity could be retaliation for the 2023 shootdown of Chinese spy balloons, which Joe Biden delayed until after they had already surveilled multiple U.S. military sites. The operation’s persistence and precision point to trained operators who likely smuggled the equipment into the country.

This incident makes one thing clear: it’s time for a serious reassessment of domestic air defense, especially as drones become a growing threat. The problem is, the United States is still years away from having effective domestic counter-drone capabilities.

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