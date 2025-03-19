This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Footage out of Serbia over the weekend captured the moment a suspected military-grade sonic weapon was deployed to disrupt protests, reports claim.

Video from a peaceful anti-government demonstration in Belgrade on Saturday showed hundreds of thousands of attendees standing in the streets participating in a silent protest, as a loud jet engine-like noise roared through the streets prompting demonstrators to flee in panic, with some reporting hearing loss.

“Somewhere behind us it suddenly sounded like a building or a huge block of stone had fallen from the sky,” one of the demonstrators told Serbian news site Raskrikavanje. “Me and my friend immediately looked at each other and asked – what’s going on?”

They went on to describe: “You have the feeling that it is coming towards you, that something is going to step on you from behind, so you run from the side – and yet you have the feeling that you will die anyway because it is huge and it will cut us all down”.

The sonic weapon used is suspected to be a Long-Range Acoustical Device (LRAD) cannon, capable of emitting loud high-pitched frequencies toward targets over half a mile away.

Student and human rights groups have called for an investigation into the government’s purported use of the crowd-control device against demonstrators.

The Serbian government denied accusations it deployed the LRAD against the demonstrators, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić calling the claims “wicked lies” from people with the goal of “destroying Serbia.”

CNN reports Vučić has since invited the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation and Russia’s Federal Security Service to investigate the allegations, saying, “It is important for history to see how they lied.”

Protests are reportedly unfolding in Serbia due to the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse in 2024, for which demonstrators blame Vučić’s allegedly corrupt presidency.

