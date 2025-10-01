STORY #1 - President Trump’s new Gaza plan has shocked the world, winning rare support from Arab nations, Russia, China, Germany, France, and even the Palestinian Authority. Leaders are calling it the most serious push to end the war yet.

But hidden in the fine print is a bombshell: former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will oversee Gaza under a temporary “technocratic” board. Blair’s history—selling Britain on a false WMD war and lobbying for digital ID systems—raises urgent questions about what kind of “peace” is really being built.

The plan calls for Israel’s staged withdrawal, hostages freed within 72 hours, Hamas fighters granted amnesty or exile, and UN aid restored. Yet critics point out Blair’s institute has taken hundreds of millions from Oracle founder Larry Ellison, whose CIA ties and biometric ID agenda point to something far more sinister.

Is Gaza about to become ground zero for a surveillance-driven technocracy? Maria Zeee’s explosive report reveals what’s really at stake.

STORY #2 - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gathered top military leaders at Quantico and delivered a message they won’t forget: the era of weakness is over, and the new mission of the War Department is to prepare for war.

He made it clear that this is not about seeking conflict but about preserving peace through strength, warning that pacifism is naïve and only a disciplined, battle-ready force can deter America’s enemies.

Hegseth rolled out 10 sweeping directives. Every service member will be held to the highest male combat standard, fitness tests will be mandatory twice a year, and strict height and weight requirements will be enforced.

“Fat generals and admirals” are no longer acceptable, he said. Woke language and quotas are gone, basic training will return to being tough and uncompromising, and promotions will be earned through merit, not politics.

Hegseth compared these reforms to those before World War II, raising a chilling question: with tensions rising across the globe, is the US bracing for another major conflict?

STORY #3 - RFK Jr. just made a bold move that could upend abortion in America. As Secretary of HHS, he has ordered the FDA to launch a sweeping safety review of the abortion drug mifepristone.

For years, Obama and Biden dismantled safeguards—greenlighting mail-order abortion pills without proper testing or medical oversight. Now Kennedy warns women are paying the price, pointing to mounting evidence of dangers that have been hidden from the public.

One major study shows nearly 11 percent of women suffer serious complications after taking mifepristone—22 times higher than the label admits. Since 2000, more than 4,000 adverse events have been reported, including 24 maternal deaths. With nearly two-thirds of abortions now chemical, tighter restrictions could send abortion numbers plummeting nationwide.

The FDA review has begun. The real question is: will America finally confront the truth about this pill?

