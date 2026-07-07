This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The Democratic Socialists of America are quickly gaining power within the Democratic Party, winning a string of high-profile House primary races in recent weeks.

After wins in New York and Colorado, DSA organizers are shifting resources toward Michigan and Wisconsin, where Abdul El-Sayed is running in a highly contested Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and DSA-backed Francesca Hong is seeking the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor.

Politico noted that DSA is planning to deploy prominent socialists, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and far-left streamer Hasan Piker, to help energize supporters ahead of the August primaries.

Democrats are now facing a massive internal power struggle after years of allowing socialists and Marxists into their DEI kingdom.

The far-left is hijacking the party and transforming it into something nearly unrecognizable from the old Democratic Party.

The rhetoric now is mostly openly anti-American, hostile to capitalism, supportive of abolishing jails, pushing racism, disdainful of the Constitution, and increasingly dependent on voter blocs shaped by years of mass-migration policies.

What was once a center-left party built around labor, civil rights, and working-class citizens is now being pulled into a radical left revolutionary movement, apparently influenced by foreign subversion operations that seek the destruction of the U.S., hence the anti-American rhetoric.

These DSA and allied activists are using primary wins, urban power centers, and left-wing NGO infrastructure to push Democrats further left ahead of the next election cycle.

X user Canary Mission has published a video showcasing the new faces of the Democratic Party: DSA members who describe exactly what the intention of the socialist movement is - destroying America from deep within.

The wake-up call for the general public was when socialist NYC Mayor Zohan Mamrdani bashed America on George Washington’s desk one day before America’s 250th anniversary.

And, of course, Hasan Piker, the unofficial DSA spokesperson, has called for his followers “to kill capitalists. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood.”

Related:

If you want to understand why the Democratic Party has become so radical and revolutionary, here are some possible answers:

The left-wing has absolutely no guardrails:

And this has culminated into...

In response, the Trump administration has been testing the waters with anti-communist messaging. It is likely that this messaging will only grow louder, as citizens on both sides of the political aisle can agree that communism is bad.

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