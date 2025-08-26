This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

Rap mogul Snoop Dogg slammed the creeping woke LGBT agenda infiltrating the children’s film industry, explaining he was caught off-guard when he was unable to answer his grandson’s question about two women in a Disney film having a baby.

Speaking to the “It’s Giving” podcast last week, the rapper recalled going to watch the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear with his grandson when a scene showed two female characters produce a child.

“And my grandson in the middle of the movie [is] like, ‘Papa Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” the rapper said.

Snoop was unprepared for the question, prompting him to exclaim, “Ah shit. I didn’t come here for this shit. I came to watch a goddamn movie.”

The “Gin and Juice” songster went on to say despite efforts to get his grandson to pay attention to the rest of the movie, he continued to ask about the scene.

“So it’s like this, fuck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now. They’re like…y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop,” he added. “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'”

Upset leftists seethed on social media, labeling the 53-year-old rap icon homophobic and hypocritical for being offended by the content.

“You’re telling me that as a 50+ year old man, you still don’t know how to talk to a kid about same sex parents? Why is that such a difficult concept to grasp?” a YouTube user commented according to The New York Post.

Another commenter fumed, “What a terrible take on the lesbian couple. It’s 2025 & y’all still being homophobic?”

“Imagine being Snoop Dogg, the face of weed and murder rap, but scared of representation in a kids movie,” one X user stated.

It remains to be seen how the legendary rapper responds to the backlash, but it’s clear he’s a throwback to a better time when children weren’t bombarded with overt LGBTQ winks and nods.

