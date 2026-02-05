This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Billy Corgan has let loose on the hollow core of modern pop stardom, labeling it the ultimate “satanic representation” that preys on fans through blatant deception and enforced idolatry.

The rocker’s takedown highlights the stark divide between authentic alternative music and the plastic facade of today’s empty vessels who warp their identities in a desperate effort to maintain their popularity.

Corgan unloaded during an episode of his “The Magnificent Others” podcast with Conrad Flynn, zeroing in on how pop stars deliberately craft illusions to manipulate their audiences.

“I would argue that in many cases the most satanic representation in music over the last 20 years is the pop stars because they are creating, they are knowingly creating a false image, and they are servile to the false image to the point of jacking up their faces, and jacking up their voices, and deluding their audience that they’re somebody that they’re not,” Corgan said.

He drove the point further: “And they’re all doing it in plain sight.”

Corgan explained the psychological toll this fakery takes, forcing fans into a cycle of denial to preserve their devotion.

“At some point you’ll see the audience reach a point of cognitive dissonance where they know that the person they want to believe in an idolatrous way isn’t that person, and they force the people to double down on the idolatry – because that’s the only thing they can do,” he said.

This critique echoes the broader hypocrisy continually exposed in celebrity culture, where stars preach one thing while living another.

Just look at Billie Eilish’s recent Grammy rant about “stolen land” and open borders—delivered from her gated $3 million mansion on ancestral Tongva territory.

A Los Angeles law firm even offered to evict her pro bono on behalf of the tribe, spotlighting the disconnect between her words and her walled-off reality.

Corgan contrasted this manufactured pop world with the raw honesty of alternative rock.

“As you know as a fan of alternative music, alternative music is the exact opposite, it’s about well, warts and all,” he said.

He also touched on subtler forms of manipulation in pop, beyond overt symbols like illuminati references.

“It may not be as simple as you know, they’re suddenly joined a secret society, and they’re giving the weird triangle thing. We’ve all seen those pictures where it’s like, ‘oh my God they’re giving the triangle’ – whatever that’s about,” Corgan added.

Corgan’s comments arrive amid growing scrutiny of pop icons like Lady Gaga, whose overproduced performances and image overhauls fit the mold he described.

The Smashing Pumpkins leader has long positioned himself outside the mainstream pop machine, embracing authenticity over artifice. His band’s grunge-era roots stand in opposition to the auto-tuned, face-altered empire dominating today’s charts.

This divide matters because it exposes how elite entertainers wield influence—not through genuine connection, but through engineered worship that borders on cult-like control. Fans get hooked on the illusion, ignoring the reality behind the filters and facelifts.

Corgan’s blast also ties into wider cultural pushback against globalist Hollywood’s grip, where stars align with so called ‘progressive’ agendas that erode traditional values while hiding behind their own privileges.

The pattern is clear: these idols demand devotion without delivering truth.

