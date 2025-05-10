The media onslaught began the moment Karoline Leavitt opened the floor at the White House press briefing.

One reporter wasted no time, suggesting Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East was less about diplomacy and more about personal business.

He hasn’t even landed in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., or Qatar—but they were already implying he was using the presidency for private gain.

“Is the president planning to meet with folks involved with any of the family businesses over there?” the reporter asked.

Leavitt cut the question off before it could gain steam.

“Not to my knowledge,” she said.

Then she fired back at the entire narrative.

“I think it’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.”

She reminded the room what Trump gave up to serve the country—twice.

“He left a life of luxury and a life of running a very successful real estate empire for public service. Not just once, but twice.”

And she made it clear why the American people sent him back to the White House.

“The American public reelected him back to this White House because they trust he acts in the best interests of our country and putting the American public first.”

Leavitt then highlighted what the media never admits:

“This is a president who has actually lost money for being president of the United States.”

She ended with a pointed comparison.

“I don’t remember these types of questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was clearly profiting off of this office.”

Next came the spin on Trump’s trade deal with the UK.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tried to downplay the deal’s legitimacy—suggesting it wasn’t real or ready.

“Why did the White House announce this deal with the U.K. before all of the details were finished?”

Leavitt and Heinrich already have a history of sparring.

Leavitt cut through it instantly.

“That’s not true. Actually, I saw the fact sheet.”

And she wasn’t just reading summaries.

“I saw the deal as well, before the president brought all of you in the Oval Office in the effort of transparency. You had the president and the Prime Minister on the phone talking to all of you directly about how this was a great deal, a phenomenal deal.”

Then she broke it down, step by step.

“You set an initial agreement, you set the framework, you set up the deal, and then, of course, you know, T’s have to be crossed and I’s have to be dotted—but this deal is a good deal.”

Heinrich tried again—this time about tariffs.

Leavitt stood firm.

“The president is committed to the 10% baseline tariff, not just for the United Kingdom, but for his trade negotiations with all other countries as well, permanently, even after the deals are done. Like, that is going to remain.”

Every attempt to twist the facts was met with clarity—and strength.

She was not expecting that.

Then the gloves really came off.

A reporter tried to corner Leavitt over the administration’s plan to dismantle the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

She even tried to make it personal.

“This is the federal agency, independent one, that does recalls and is responsible for product safety.”

“Does the administration not believe that it’s important, you know, to keep toys and cribs, I mean, you’re a young mom…”

Leavitt didn’t waste a second.

“Within which branch? It’s the executive branch. Who’s the head of the executive branch?”

And with that, she delivered the knockout.

“The president of the United States. He has the right to fire people within the executive branch. It’s a pretty simple answer.”

She was cooked and she knew it.

The last shot came over Trump’s firing of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“The president fired the Librarian of Congress. Why did he choose to do that?”

Leavitt didn’t flinch.

“We felt she did not fit the needs of the American people. There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and, putting inappropriate books in the library for children.”

There is a new administration in charge, and this time there are principles.

“And we don’t believe that she was serving the interests of the American taxpayer well, so she has been removed from her position, and the president is well within his rights to do that.”

Four battles. Four clean takedowns.

And the message was clear: the days of media gotcha games are over.

