Guest post by Aussie17

In a bombshell press conference on March 11, 2025, Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP, dropped a jaw-dropping claim: all 34 analyzed Pfizer and Moderna vaccine batches contain dangerously high levels of DNA, potentially transforming recipients into “genetically modified organisms.”

If you’ve been following my beat, DNA contamination has now been found in 11 independent laboratory tests, with this one being the first official government acknowledgment.

Kotlár didn’t mince words, revealing he’s already looped in heavy hitters like U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt of his findings. “Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation… and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed,” he said, signaling this isn’t just a Slovak issue—it’s a global wake-up call. With Kennedy settling down on his new role as HHS Secretary, you can bet the popcorn’s popping as this dam threatens to burst.

The meat of his claim? “In every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA… stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human DNA,” Kotlár asserted. Echoing my earlier report’s warning—”Theoretically, DNA fragments can integrate into the host genome, increasing the risk of genetic mutations”—he ups the ante, alleging this could lead to cancer or cell death. Sound familiar? It’s the same thread Kevin McKernan, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults and those high schoolers with FDA insiders flagged, only now it’s official and unfiltered.

WE ARE NOT CORN!

Kotlár’s outrage peaked with a rallying cry that’ll echo: “Slovaks, we are not corn!”. “Moderna and Pfizer turned the vaccinated into genetically modified organisms… without their knowledge,” he charged, slamming it as a “mega-scandal” and demanding an immediate ban and compensation. It’s a gut punch to the “safe and effective” line—think Japan’s Prof. Fukushima trashing mRNA as “evil practices of science.”

or UK’s Dr. James Royle tying it to turbo cancers.

Kotlár’s not just tossing pebbles; he’s lobbing grenades at a narrative crumbling faster than a house of cards.

Health officials might be sweating bullets, especially with Kotlár hinting at a U.S. probe under Kennedy’s watch. Governments worldwide deserve a collective facepalm for this one. While Kotlár’s screaming about DNA turning the vaccinated into lab-grown corn, health honchos around the world are still twiddling their thumbs, pretending it’s all fine. Eleven labs, a government nod, and a chorus of oncologists later—yet they’re moving slower than a sloth on sedatives.

Are they waiting for a neon sign from the sky? Newsflash: the public’s not buying the "we don’t know, but trust us" act anymore. Time’s up—act, or watch the popcorn run out as this scandal buries you.

