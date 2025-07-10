This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Six Secret Service agents connected to the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July have been suspended.

The identities of the suspended agents are not known (yet), Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Wednesday evening.

CBS News reported that the six Secret Service personnel were suspended without pay for up to six weeks then placed into restricted duty roles “with less operational responsibility.”

“We aren’t going to fire our way out of this,” Matt Quinn, Secret Service Deputy Director said in an interview CBS News. “We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation.”

“Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler,” Quinn said. “Butler was an operational failure and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again.”

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on July 13, 2024 during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.

Would-be assassin Matthew Crooks after his failed attempt to murder President Trump – Screenshot

The so-called ‘security lapses’ and circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump raise questions about how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to pull everything off by himself.

Thomas Crooks flew a drone over the Butler fairgrounds at least twice on the day of the Trump rally.

He flew his drone at approximately 3:50 – 4:05 pm that day – during the time the Secret Service was having connectivity issues.

According to WaPo, Secret Service agents never directed local police to secure the roof that Thomas Crooks used to take 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers.

It was previously reported that Secret Service never picked up radios that were set aside for them by local law Butler County law enforcement at Trump’s rally on July 13.

Bodycam footage shows a Butler Township police officer flipping out after his warnings about Crooks on the roof over the radio went ignored.

That’s because Secret Service agents never picked up their radios.

“Before you motherf*ckers came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself, dude,” the police officer who was hoisted onto the roof said. “Then he turned around and I f*cking dropped, and I started f*cking, I was calling out, ‘Bro, f*cking on top of the roof.’ F*cking, we’re not on the same frequency?”

