Six B-2 stealth bombers are en route to a United States Air Force base in Guam, according to reports Saturday.

The bombers initially departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri according to flight tracking data and voice communications with air traffic control obtained by Fox News.

These bombers have the ability to carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs which would be critical in taking out Iran’s nuclear site in Fordow located within a mountain, the outlet noted. The U.S. possesses these bunker-buster bombs, while Israel does not.

A bunker-buster bomb works by penetrating deep into the ground or through heavy fortifications before actually exploding.

President Donald Trump said that he would make a decision on whether the U.S. would become directly involved in the conflict within two weeks, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press conference Thursday.

“Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations, that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt said — quoting a statement from the president.

“President Trump has incredible instincts, and President Trump kept America and the world safe in his first term as president in implementing a peace through strength foreign policy agenda,” Leavitt said in response to questions from reporters. “Nobody should be surprised by the president’s position that Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Trump is set to make a return to the White House Saturday and will receive intelligence briefings from the National Security Council Saturday and Sunday prior to his decision, the outlet reported.

The odds are going up…

While the U.S. has not yet taken direct action in the conflict, The United States State Department announced sanctions on Tehran Friday in an effort to put maximum pressure on Iran to prevent nuclear bomb-building capabilities. The sanctions were particularly on entities that “facilitate procurement of sensitive machinery for Iran’s defense industry.”

“Today, the United States is sanctioning eight entities and one individual, and identifying one vessel as blocked property, for their involvement in the procurement and shipment of proliferation-sensitive machinery from China for Iran’s defense industry, said department spokesman Tammy Bruce in a statement Friday.

“The United States will use all available means to expose and disrupt Iran’s schemes to procure equipment and items supporting its nuclear, UAV, and ballistic missile programs, or other proliferation-related activities, which destabilize the Middle East and beyond,” she went on to say.

