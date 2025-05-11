This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Congressman Tim Moore (R-NC) has revealed a clandestine network of underground tunnels beneath the U.S. Capitol, exposing what he calls “hidden passageways” that have remained largely unknown to the American public.

In a video posted to X, Moore lifted a floor panel to reveal a steep staircase, which appeared to have graffiti on both the entrance and the steps.

WATCH:

According to the congressman, this tunnel may have played a role in the British invasion of 1814, when the Capitol was attacked and burned during the War of 1812.

Tim Moore:

This is one of the neat things about the U.S. Capitol, of course. This building—construction started in the 1700s—has all sorts of little hidden passageways. You saw I just pulled this cover up. You can see, if we get the camera to come over, but you can see there’s a passageway. These are long stairs that used to be here but were closed off. We’re just off of what’s called Statuary Hall, which at one time was the actual House chamber, and it’s right outside there. But this is just an example of some of the little hidden secrets in the Capitol. One of the things we do when we bring tour groups in—if it’s a small enough group, it’s a big group of people, but if it’s a small group—we’ll actually take them down this hall. Believe it or not, my big self has actually gotten down, and more importantly, out of this hall. I’m not going to debut that again today, but suffice to say, I’ve been able to live, tell about it, and get out of there. It goes all the way down to an old staircase, and I’m told—I can’t verify this—but I’m told that this staircase, which opens to the outside if you go down, was one of the staircases British soldiers used when they breached the Capitol during the War of, I think it was, 1814, when they actually attacked Washington. When they came in, it was one of the stairs that British soldiers actually came up. There’s a lot of amazing history in this building. When folks come from North Carolina, we try to show things that, if it’s a small enough group and the timing is right, you can actually let folks go down there. The kids seem to love it. A lot of older folks—not so much. But it’s just one of the neat things about the Capitol, as well as the other day-to-day things that folks see all the time. Thought I might share that with you.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share