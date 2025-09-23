This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Sinclair Broadcast Group on Monday evening announced they won’t broadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its ABC affiliate stations after ABC caved.

Earlier Monday, ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel would be returning to the airwaves just six days after suspending him for lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month.

Jimmy Kimmel lied to millions of people and claimed Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA conservative.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them — and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told his audience.

This is, of course, a lie. Charlie Kirk was gunned down by a far-left, pro-transgender radical who hated him for his conservative political views.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The assassin, Tyler Robinson, lived with his transgender lover and said that if he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, he would.

“I’ve had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson told his transgender lover about Kirk.

The Sinclair Group pushed back on ABC and announced Jimmy Kimmel’s show will be pulled from their ABC affiliates ‘indefinitely.’

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” Sinclair said on Monday evening.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share