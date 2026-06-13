This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

An Instagram account with over 10,000 followers has posted what appears to be a sickening act of grave desecration aimed at the family of Texas teen Austin Metcalf after Karmelo Anthony’s conviction for his murder.

The user behind the Instagram account @onebigrichfolkz74, an aspiring rapper, posted a photo of himself standing over Metcalf’s grave plaque and appearing to urinate directly onto it.

In a reply to a comment from someone claiming that they would have defecated instead, the user wrote, “ima go back tomorrow n diarrhea on dat bitch afta takin some laxatives.”

The deranged lunatic captioned the photo, “I woke up and chose violence,” and “FREE #KarmeloAnthony.”

Over 10,000 people “liked” the post in less than 12 hours.

The grave marker in the photo matches Metcalf’s, but it is unclear if the photo is authentic or AI-generated.

This is a confirmed image of Metcalf’s grave for comparison:

Even if AI-generated, the intent is to mock, desecrate, and terrorize the memory of a murdered 17-year-old while celebrating his killer.

The original poster has been continuously sharing images of others appearing to urinate on Metcalf’s grave in his stories.

Most of them admit, or claim, that their images are AI.

Posts sharing screenshots of the disgusting posts and tagging law enforcement are spreading like wildfire on X.

Desecrating a grave crosses serious lines under Texas law. Even creating and distributing realistic images depicting it may be a criminal offense.

The primary statute is Texas Penal Code § 42.08, which makes it illegal for anyone, without legal authority, to knowingly disinter, disturb, damage, or treat a human corpse in an offensive manner. It also criminalizes vandalizing, damaging, or treating in an offensive manner the space where a body has been permanently laid to rest, meaning the grave itself.

Damage or offensive treatment of the grave space itself is typically charged as a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in up to one year in county jail and fines up to $4,000.

While physically urinating on or damaging Metcalf’s grave would clearly violate this statute, creating and distributing realistic images, whether AI-generated or edited, depicting such an act falls into a grayer area.

The Abuse of Corpse law focuses on physical interference with remains or gravesites rather than the creation or online sharing of images.

That said, posting such content, especially amid ongoing death threats and harassment directed at the Metcalf family, could still support charges under Texas harassment statutes or open the door to civil claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This disgusting act comes just one day after Gateway Pundit reported that Metcalf’s grieving family has been inundated with death threats and hateful messages, some threatening to desecrate his grave, since Anthony’s sentencing on Tuesday.

Messages obtained by TMZ included taunts that Austin’s twin brother Hunter, who held Austin as he bled to death, “should have died” and that he had “f-cked around and found out.”

A mob of Anthony supporters even followed and verbally assaulted the Metcalf family outside the Collin County Courthouse after sentencing, with chants of “We glad Austin’s dead!”

Anthony, a black former Centennial High School football player, stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a knife during a rain delay at a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on April 2 of last year.

Metcalf had been asking Anthony to leave his team’s tent, where he did not belong. The killer refused and grew increasingly confrontational in the lead-up to the murder.

Austin Metcalf’s identical twin brother, Hunter, was present at the meet and witnessed the stabbing.

Hunter held his brother as he died despite efforts by first responders. The twins were described as inseparable teammates, coworkers, and best friends, making the loss especially devastating for the Metcalf family.

The convicted murderer claimed he acted in self-defense after being confronted and bullied, but multiple eyewitnesses, video evidence, and testimony presented during the eight-day trial told a different story.

The jury found Anthony guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, but could potentially be free in 17 years with good behavior. His legal team has already filed an appeal.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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