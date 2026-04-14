This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Pedophiles serving time in UK prisons are being permitted to record bedtime stories and podcasts for their child relatives using state-of-the-art facilities behind bars.

Yes, really. It sounds like something from Brass Eye, but it’s real.

Taxpayer-funded multimedia studios have been built in sex offender jails, with predators being given microphone time, while the same system hunts down and even imprisons citizens for tweeting about grooming gangs.

The revelation centres on HMP Whatton in Nottinghamshire – Europe’s largest prison for sex offenders – where around 70 per cent of the 836 inmates are convicted of sex crimes. The Category C facility boasts a “multimedia studio” that allows selected prisoners to produce content shared on the prison’s internal TV and radio channels.

As highlighted by the Daily Mail, the programme falls under the long-running Storybook Dads initiative. Prisoners who pass risk assessments can read stories that are recorded and sent as CDs to children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews to “strengthen family ties.” No direct contact with victims is permitted.

A spokesman for the victims’ charity Justice for Victims slammed the scheme: “Far too often, victims and their families feel let down by the justice system. This is just another example of offenders being given an easy ride. They are serving time for some of the most heinous crimes as sex offenders, they should not have access to what many would consider luxuries.”

“Of course it’s important that consideration is given to rehabilitation, but tax payers money should not be spent on making their time an enjoyable experience,” the spokesman added.

The Ministry of Justice defended the perks: “Public protection is our number one priority and earned privileges play an important role to maintain safety in prison and cut crime. Offenders can lose access to these privileges if they fail to follow the rules. Educational and work-based programmes are important to rehabilitation and reduce the risk of re-offending.”

Sharon Berry, CEO of Storybook Dads, insisted: “We provide a multi award-winning service for prisons to run, which helps to support literacy, family ties and can help to reduce reoffending. Provision is always focused on the needs of the child, and prisons deliver the service internally in a way that is known to be safe.”

This is the same Britain where police and government resources are poured into investigating citizens who dare to speak out about grooming gangs.

As we previously reported, the UK government has been probing Elon Musk’s tweets on Muslim pedophile gangs.

A podcaster was threatened with prison time for stating that “young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs”.

Tommy Robinson, who has relentlessly exposed the grooming scandal, has been hounded, even facing a terror charge trial simply for refusing to unlock his phone.

Another man found himself under police investigation for a tweet accusing Welsh authorities of “using schoolgirls to entice migrants”.

Social media users were quick to voice their disgust as regards the prison pods. A user claiming years of forensic care experience noted “Working for years in forensic care, I can tell you that this aroused each and every pederast, enabled by whichever sick fucks thought this was a good idea. This is a reward by peadophile enablers to absolute filth. They know exactly what they’re doing. Prosecute.”

Of course, what is to be expected from a country where being a pedophile is now not enough to warrant deportation for non-citizens?

Other sex offender prisons offer similar soft-touch perks: gyms, sports pitches and even “hipster-style” charity shops selling second-hand clothes. Victims’ groups call it an “easy ride” funded by taxpayers.

This is not rehabilitation. It is institutionalised indulgence for the worst offenders while truth-tellers on grooming get the knock at the door. The two-tier justice system could not be more obvious: predators get the podcast studio, parents get the surveillance state.

This kind of insanity is driving many British people to demand radical political change.

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