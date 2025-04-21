This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Pope Francis has died aged 88. He had been battling severe illness including a double pneumonia for weeks, which obviously took a massive toll on his health. Yet somehow twisted leftists are blaming Vice President JD Vance.

Yes, really.

Vance visited with the Pope on Easter Sunday, just hours before his death.

He thanked the Pope for seeing him and told him “I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health.”

Francis had been in hospital for over a month and given that he was now out and conducting meetings and giving speeches, it seemed he might be on the mend, but it was not to be.

Just because Vance was there hours earlier, it’s somehow his fault according to these complete morons.

The sickness and hatred within these people knows no bounds.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share