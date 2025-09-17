This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Just when you thought the media couldn’t sink any lower, they come up with this absolute depravity.

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman described text messages that Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson sent to his transgender lover admitting to killing Kirk as “very touching.”

Yes, you read that right.

Gutman stated that he’s not sure “if we have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages” that were “very touching, in a way, that I think many of us didn’t expect.”

Come again?

That’s these texts is it? The ones where he’s also laughing about the trans stuff he’s scratched on to the bullets and debating what he’s going to do about the gun?

Gutman further described the messages in which Robinson confessed to murdering Charlie Kirk as a “very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.’”

Yeah, pretty sure no one give a flying fuck whether you think this sick freak is “intimate” or not.

The reporter then went on gushing over the messages as if they’re some sort of period romance drama script, noting “So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner.”

Yes, of course, the ‘lovingly’ bits in between the admitting to shooting a man to death because you don’t like his opinion.

Gutman couldn’t even leave it there, claiming that the case is “heartbreaking on so many levels.”

More than one level?

“Obviously, Charlie Kirk was murdered brutally in front of a crowd of thousands.,” Gutman said.

Yes, that’s the one level. What are the other levels?

“[O]n the other hand, there is this duality of a very a portrait of a very human person, a very human experience from this entire family…the kid who had got a 34 out of 36 on the ACT, who had a 4.0. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently, allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching — right — with the suspect reaching out to his roommate, who was allegedly his boyfriend, who we understand, you know, identified as male at birth, now identifies as female.” Gutman stated.

He added, “And the terminology he used, he was trying to protect him. He kept calling him ‘my love.’ ‘My reason for doing this is to protect you,’ you know, but also asking him to delete the messages and not speak to law enforcement. So there’s this, this heartbreaking duality that we’re seeing very tragically playing out here.”

There are just no words to relate how disgusting and sick this is.

