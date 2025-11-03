This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The federal government shutdown entered its 34th day Monday with no resolution in sight, though there were faint signs of movement among lawmakers seeking a way out of the impasse.

The House has not been in session for 45 days. Yet as the shutdown stretches on, the political stakes are mounting for both parties - with new polls showing Democrats gaining ground nationally and Republicans facing eroding public support.

An NBC News poll released Sunday showed Democrats leading by eight points on the generic congressional ballot, matching their advantage ahead of the 2018 midterms, when they captured 40 seats and control of the House, Punchbowl news reports. The survey comes exactly one year before the 2026 midterm elections.

That said, a WaPo poll released Sunday suggests “little evidence that negative impressions of Trump’s performance have accrued to the benefit of the Democratic Party,” and there’s only a 2-point spread between R’s and D’s with Democrats leading.

White House officials dismissed the NBC results as an “outlier.” The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s own internal polling, which the outlet said it obtained earlier, found Democrats ahead by four points in battleground districts.

Of note, the NBC News poll sampled 41% Democrats and 39% Republicans (including ‘lean’ Democrat / Republican responses) with 15% independents, while the WaPo poll sampled 33% Democrats, 30% Republicans, and 31% independents - so not quite the level of thumbs on the scale in previous years.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to weigh heavily on Republicans. A Washington Post–ABC News–Ipsos poll found that 41% of Americans approve of his handling of the presidency, compared with 59% who disapprove. Among independents, only 30% approve, while 69% disapprove. On the economy - long seen as Trump’s strongest issue - he fares worse, with 37% approving and 62% disapproving. “These Trump economic numbers are in line with other recent polls,” one report noted. “This is a serious problem for Republicans.”

Fetterman Blames Dems

While the NBC survey also found that 45% of Americans blame Republicans for the shutdown, with only 33% blaming Democrats, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) placed blame for the shutdown directly on Democrats. Appearing on CNN‘s “State of the Union” Sunday, he said that Democrats “really need to own the shutdown,” the Daily Signal notes.

“Fundamentally, I’m deeply distressing that 42 million Americans are going to lose their SNAP benefits. And now that’s one of the big reasons why I refuse to shut our government down,” he said, calling the Democrats’ tactic of insisting on preserving pandemic-era Obamacare enhancements was a “wrong” tactic that will “put 42 million Americans in the kinds of food insecurity.”

“If we are the party that are fighting for working people, now—as far as I’m aware—every single union that’s involved in this is now demanding to us to reopen. That’s the side that I’m in,” Fetterman continued.

“So, it’s not something I support of, and I don’t want to be involved ... We can find a way forward. We need to find a way forward and we really can achieve these kinds of tax credits, and this is something I support, but it’s the wrong tactic. It was wrong when the Republicans did it. It’s wrong now that we seem to be driving it.“

Even as Trump and congressional leaders have refused to meet to end the standoff, rank-and-file senators have been engaged in quiet bipartisan talks on the fiscal 2026 spending bills. “The hope is that an agreement on spending can help unlock the shutdown,” Punchbowl reports, citing an anonymous lawmaker, and noting “some optimism” over the weekend that a deal could be reached.

Still, no breakthrough appears imminent. Trump and GOP leaders have shown “no signs of caving” on extending expiring Obamacare premium subsidies, which Democrats have made a condition for reopening the government. Schumer and Jeffries “continue to demand an extension as part of any deal,” while open enrollment began Saturday.

In an appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night, Trump said that if Democrats vote to reopen the government, “we should fix” health care. “And we can fix it with the Democrats,” he added. “All they have to do is let the country open and we’ll fix it.”

Tuesday’s off-year elections in New Jersey, Virginia and California could influence the political narrative. Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) are favored in their gubernatorial races, though New Jersey remains tight. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is leading the push for Proposition 50, a ballot measure allowing redistricting of up to five GOP seats. “This would be a major plus for Democrats,” one report said, noting that the initiative “looks certain to pass.”

If Democrats sweep the three contests, they are likely to argue that voters are siding with them on the shutdown and health care. A strong Republican showing, however, could allow the GOP to claim validation for its stance that Democrats’ position is “dangerous.”

Adding further complexity, a federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must begin paying out Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to states. Trump said it would be his “honor” to comply with the order.

Meanwhile, the president has renewed calls for Senate Republicans to eliminate the legislative filibuster. In a post over the weekend, he wrote: “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE… REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART! THE DEMS ARE CRAZED LUNATICS, THEY WILL NOT OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IRREPARABLY HARMED!”

On 60 Minutes, Trump reiterated: “The Republicans have to get tougher. If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, however, has maintained his opposition to ending the filibuster. His staff said “the majority leader’s position hasn’t changed.” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), both Trump allies, echoed that stance. Graham told reporters in Las Vegas over the weekend that there was “no point in ending the filibuster because…the shutdown will end this week.”

And on it goes...

