This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz was booed by military veterans in Minnesota on Wednesday over his stolen valor.

Immediately after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

And the videos kept coming!

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

WATCH:

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

WATCH:

Walz trashed Trump’s tariffs and commented on a veterans bill during remarks at the Minnesota Capitol.

Tim Walz got heckled by military veterans at the Minnesota Capitol: ‘Shut your f*cking mouth!’ someone shouted as Tim Walz delivered remarks.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share