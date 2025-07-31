This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A manager of a Wendy’s in Memphis has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting a man outside the fast-food chain’s parking lot.

Wendy’s general manager, Darelle Bowers, 37, was seen on video getting into a physical altercation outside the Wendy’s parking lot where he worked.

The altercation quickly turned deadly after Bowers allegedly shot and killed the man with whom he was in a confrontation.

After shooting the man, Bowers then allegedly slapped the man as he lay dying.

WATCH:

Per The Independent:

A general manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting outside the fast food joint Monday evening. Darelle Bowers, 37, was taken into custody and arraigned on a first-degree murder charge, court records show. The shooting unfolded after Bowers and a female employee allegedly got into an argument after she reportedly asked to leave work early, FOX13 Memphis reported, citing court documents. Bowers then threatened to slap the employee, she told investigators, which led to her calling someone to pick her up. When her ride arrived, the man, who has not been named, and Bowers got into a physical fight. “When he first got shot, he was screaming,” Ibian Parker, an eyewitness, told FOX13. “But after a minute, he just stopped moving.”

Action 5 News reported the victim was Stephen Shepard.

