Dramatic video footage surfacing online appears to show approximately 10 federal law enforcement officers, reportedly including Homeland Security Investigations agents and air marshals, storming the cockpit of Delta Air Lines Flight 2809 moments after the Boeing 757–300 landed at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The flight had arrived from Minneapolis, completing a delayed second landing approach due to heavy fog, touching down around 9:35 p.m. local time on Saturday evening.

The footage — shared on the aviation blog View from the Wing — shows agents entering the cockpit, handcuffing a co‑pilot, then escorting him down the aisle and removing him from the aircraft.

WATCH:

While no confirmation has come from the Department of Homeland Security or Delta Air Lines, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin—citing a senior federal source—reported the arrest was connected to alleged possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material.

More from the San Francisco Chronicle:

Seated in first class, Christianson said she counted at least 10 law enforcement officers, including agents from Homeland Security Investigations and people identifying as air marshals. The officers reportedly “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors located between first and coach.” A second team of agents returned shortly after to retrieve the co-pilot’s personal belongings. Christianson described the event as “shocking and unnerving,” noting that passengers received no information from the crew about what had occurred. “It was rage-inducing to see someone being disappeared right in front of me,” she added. […] The remaining pilot appeared unaware of the arrest, telling passengers he had “no idea what just happened.” The reason for the arrest has not been disclosed.

