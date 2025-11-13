This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Food influencer Michael Duarte was reportedly shot and killed by police in Texas after allegedly threatening the lives of others.

A Medina County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) representative said deputies answered a 911 call Nov. 8 in Castroville, Texas, connected to a “male subject with a knife acting erratically,” according to TMZ.

The rep alleged Duarte neared officers threateningly and “after multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you.’”

The female deputy fired two shots with her duty weapon and hit Duarte, police said.

Medical assistance was swiftly provided at the scene and Duarte was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was ultimately declared dead, the MCSO said.

No further details surrounding the alleged altercation were publicly disclosed.

Duarte had an impressive fan following of over 2 million people across multiple social media networks. He was known for sharing cooking videos that often featured him grilling and barbecuing food under the handle @foodwithbearhands.

The beloved chef’s talent agency, Alooma Media Group, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram confirming his death and remembering him for being a “loyal friend to so many around the world.”

Duarte died at the age of 36, days following his commemoration of his 9-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Jessica. He is survived by his wife and his young daughter.

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist the family through this challenging time.

