This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Saturday revealed there is a Deep State investigation going on behind the scenes.

Bongino, referring to the weaponization of intelligence operations, said what he has seen has shocked him to his core.

“I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned,” Bongino said on X.

Full statement from Bongino:

During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening. The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us. But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned. We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Respectfully,

Dan

ODNI Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bomb on the Deep State after she declassified a presidential briefing from December 2016, Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

Barack Obama knew it was a hoax and he was personally involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

The declassified report alleges that John Brennan, together with Obama-era officials like James Clapper and James Comey, directed the creation of a misleading Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) claiming “Putin aspired to help President‑elect Trump’s election chances.”

Recent declassifications in July 2025, under DNI Tulsi Gabbard, include a HPSCI oversight report and DNI press releases (e.g., PR-15-25 and PR-18-25) on Obama-era actions. These build on prior materials, focusing on the ICA’s creation.

HPSCI Report Findings on Brennan : Brennan ordered the ICA’s publication despite veteran CIA officers’ warnings it was “substandard” and relied on dubious sources, including the Steele dossier. He overruled objections, reportedly saying of the dossier, “Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?” The ICA claimed Putin “aspired to help” Trump’s election by discrediting Clinton, but excluded intelligence contradicting this (e.g., reports Putin was neutral or prepared for a Clinton win). Only a “scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment” supported the claim. Brennan directed inclusion of “substandard reporting” on December 9, 2016, after an Obama Oval Office meeting, ignoring standards because it was a presidential directive. The report accuses Brennan of misleading lawmakers by denying dossier use in the ICA, though it was referenced in the text and annex.

DNI PR-18-25 Revelations : Brennan and IC leaders “mischaracterized intelligence” to create a “contrived false narrative” of Putin’s Trump preference, suppressing contradictory info that made the claim “implausible—if not ridiculous.” Brennan overruled officers who noted “we don’t have direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected.” In a December 2016 memo, Brennan stated: “There is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election.” The ICA was unusually directed by senior officials like Brennan, using just five analysts and one principal drafter.

DNI PR-15-25 Revelations : Brennan attended a December 9, 2016, White House meeting where Obama directed creation of the ICA to detail Russian “tools” influencing the election. No direct quotes from Brennan, but it implies his involvement in what the release calls a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump.



