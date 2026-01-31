This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Three illegal aliens were arrested for opening fire on a Texas freeway and shooting at a family in a road rage incident.

Two of the aliens, Anthony Acevedo and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez were arrested after they fired their weapons from the Margaret McDermott Bridge on New Year’s Eve.

The third alien, Anderson Derce Lara, was arrested after he opened fire on a Texas family in a road rage incident in November.

The illegals posted the shocking shooting footage to social media.

WATCH:

Fox 4 News reported:

Two men have been arrested in connection with a viral New Year’s Eve gunfire incident on a downtown bridge, while a third man has been charged in a separate road-rage shooting involving children, Dallas police announced Wednesday. The investigation began after social media videos, viewed worldwide, showed individuals firing weapons from the Margaret McDermott Bridge on Interstate 30. Detectives recovered more than 100 shell casings from the scene, just west of the city’s downtown core. Police identified the suspects in the bridge shooting as Anthony Acevedo, 20, and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez, 18, both residents of Grand Prairie. Investigators determined that Alarcon-Sanchez had been arrested by Grand Prairie police for a similar offense in that city during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Both men face charges of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, a Class A misdemeanor. Acevedo has since been released on bond, while Alarcon-Sanchez remains in custody on an immigration hold.

