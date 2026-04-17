This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office declared “Nancy has been located” amid the high-profile search for Nancy Guthrie — only to reveal it was a different woman who had been found.

The authorities have taken some hits surrounding their alleged mishandling of the Guthrie case, and this post didn’t do them any favors. The message, shared shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, announced that a “vulnerable adult” had been found and included the word “LOCATED” in bold red lettering over the woman’s face. At a glance, the graphic closely resembled the widely publicized missing persons alert for Guthrie, creating immediate confusion and briefly leading many to believe the long-awaited breakthrough in her case had finally come.

The resemblance between the two women is undeniable, making this post all the more painfully troubling.

In reality, the individual located was Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old woman whose recovery is nonetheless welcome news for her family. However, the resemblance in age, appearance, and circumstances — both women are elderly, both are considered vulnerable adults, and both are featured in missing person cases — only amplified the confusion.

The timing and presentation of the post have drawn scrutiny, particularly given the intense media attention surrounding the Guthrie case. With global coverage already focused on the search, the department should have exercised greater caution in how the update was framed. They bear the responsibility of respectful messaging, and in this instance, they failed.

While any safe recovery is positive news, the misleading presentation raised questions about communication protocols and added another layer of frustration to an already closely watched investigation full of questions and scrutiny.

Chris Nanos faced criticism for allegedly fumbling the Guthrie case by releasing the crime scene too early, then returning several times to re-investigate the same area. Allegations of mishandling evidence, poor leadership, and the seemingly tense relationship with the FBI put Nanos under a cloud of doubt that he can’t seem to shake.

There’s major egg on the face of the entire Sheriff’s department after the release of this tone-deaf, misleading post — the latest fumble, in a series of questionable decisions.

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